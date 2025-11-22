Downfall of B. Muhammad ?

Why did you
is he on his way out of the top 5, entering into top 10 gatekeeper position?
add Leon to the listBelal and JDM were both mid af transitional champs.
agree, it was a pretty competitive fight.Belal hate is insane. Dude was keeping up on the feet with Ian the whole fight.
I don’t think they affected him too bad, but I can’t believe it wasn’t a point deduction after the second one. They said they were going to start enforcing the already made rules that they don’t follow and deduct points for eye pokes no matter what.agree, it was a pretty competitive fight.
goddamn eye poke again, too, wonder how much that affected him. obviously they haven't decided to start taking points yet for those, friggin ridiculous. and bisping trying to say he should have gotten a second warning (yes, i know, the second one wasn't actually a poke).
second one wasn't a poke, it was a weird double-punch push kinda thing. both hands were closed. don't think i've ever seen anyone try that shot before.I don’t think they affected him too bad, but I can’t believe it wasn’t a point deduction after the second one. They said they were going to start enforcing the already made rules that they don’t follow and deduct points for eye pokes no matter what.
belal has potential to be a helluva gatekeeper for a helluva long time. he's like that ultimate litmus test, if you can beat someone that competent and well-rounded you're ready for the next step.It's not a downfall really, the division is just in a constant evolutionary flux. Belal is still doing what made him a champion, other people are just striving for the same goal. He caught a fortunate headwind after working his ass off, spanked Leon, fought admirably in a loss, and fought admirably again tonight. Can he improve? Ehhhh, perhaps not, but he's still really, really good.