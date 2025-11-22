Downfall of B. Muhammad ?

jonnysilvabelfort said:
Belal hate is insane. Dude was keeping up on the feet with Ian the whole fight.
agree, it was a pretty competitive fight.

goddamn eye poke again, too, wonder how much that affected him. obviously they haven't decided to start taking points yet for those, friggin ridiculous. and bisping trying to say he should have gotten a second warning (yes, i know, the second one wasn't actually a poke).
 
Belals bone-infection fucked him up permanently imo. I still believe its one of the reasons why he fought such a weird fight against JDM.

He lost a lot of his physical abilities. Obv. he's 37 now but he was 36 when he looked better than he ever has and became champ.

Whatever the reason, as a longtime Belal fan I have no issue in admitting he's done at the top.

I was happy af to see my boy get the title - especially against Leon - but he should think about one last retirement fight. Preferably someone beatable.

He did more than enough in the division. The fact he became champ stands on its own - when every mf out there doubted and hated on him.
 
VAfan said:
I don’t think they affected him too bad, but I can’t believe it wasn’t a point deduction after the second one. They said they were going to start enforcing the already made rules that they don’t follow and deduct points for eye pokes no matter what.
 
jonnysilvabelfort said:
second one wasn't a poke, it was a weird double-punch push kinda thing. both hands were closed. don't think i've ever seen anyone try that shot before.
 
He lost the agility to punch and go low fast for the takedown, like he did against Wonderboy
 
It's not a downfall really, the division is just in a constant evolutionary flux. Belal is still doing what made him a champion, other people are just striving for the same goal. He caught a fortunate headwind after working his ass off, spanked Leon, fought admirably in a loss, and fought admirably again tonight. Can he improve? Ehhhh, perhaps not, but he's still really, really good.

Look at Leon since losing the title, that is a downfall.
 
SaltedVinegarfootstomps said:
belal has potential to be a helluva gatekeeper for a helluva long time. he's like that ultimate litmus test, if you can beat someone that competent and well-rounded you're ready for the next step.
 
