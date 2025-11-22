Downfall of B. Muhammad ?

Belals bone-infection fucked him up permanently imo. I still believe its one of the reasons why he fought such a weird fight against JDM.



He lost a lot of his physical abilities. Obv. he's 37 now but he was 36 when he looked better than he ever has and became champ.



Whatever the reason, as a longtime Belal fan I have no issue in admitting he's done at the top.



I was happy af to see my boy get the title - especially against Leon - but he should think about one last retirement fight. Preferably someone beatable.



He did more than enough in the division. The fact he became champ stands on its own - when every mf out there doubted and hated on him.