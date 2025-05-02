Media Douglas Silva de Andrade Suspended For 6 Months; CSAD Statement

www.ufc.com

Statement On Douglas Silva de Andrade

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Douglas Silva de Andrade, of Castanhal, Brazil, has accepted a 6-month period of ineligibility for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).
Silva de Andrade tested positive for the presence of furosemide, a prohibited at all times substance in the class of diuretics and masking agents on the UFC Prohibited List, from an out of competition sample collected from him on February 14, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. Upon notification of this result from the laboratory to CSAD, Silva de Andrade was removed from his upcoming scheduled bout immediately after making his contracted weight on February 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.
Silva de Andrade provided a dietary supplement that he was consuming leading up to his sample provision on February 14, 2025. The supplement did not list furosemide on its label of listed ingredients. The supplement was shipped to and analyzed by the Sport Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the testing and analysis laboratory of the UFC ADP. SMRTL detected furosemide in the supplement at a level consistent with the presence in Silva da Andrade’s sample. Additionally, a sealed container of the same supplement was independently procured by CSAD from Brazil and shipped to SMRTL for analysis. The independently procured and sealed supplement also contained furosemide at a level consistent with the presence of furosemide in Silva da Andrade’s sample.

I'd be interested to know what the provenance of the dietary supplement was because surely this is a potential go-round for anyone wanting to take prohibited substances?

Yeah, you might get caught and suspended, but if you can prove it wasn't labelled accurately then you don't get the full weight of the law?

Question is, who's doing the labeling, amirite? I think that should become a very big question going forward or the potential is there to create shell companies mislabeling things intentionally.

Maybe it's time for approved supplement suppliers?
 
I don't know how CSAD does it, but I remember a few things about how USADA ran things. When you signed on as a fighter, you had to sign off on some instructional material about the dangers of supplements for athletes because of their unapproved status, and USADA had a running and growing list of supplements fighters could look out for, and they also allowed you to send supplements to a lab for testing, so the fact people were still getting to this "tainted supplements" argument was still a bunch of crap. You were guilty through negligence.
 
