Here is a snippet of it
The longer podcast format is here.
To be fair, Smith claims that you shouldn't just trust authority such as "historians" at face value because of the COVID lockdown mandates. Murray doesn't really have a good counter to that because he agrees with him in that domain of not obeying authority.I hate these all or nothing defenses.
"You should be responsible about what you say"
"SO YOU'RE SAYING I CAN'T SPEAK!!!!!"
It is bereft of logic.
They need to do from here on out what they did to Terence Howard after his epiphany.Oh gee, can't stand either Murray or Smith and definitely don't care for JRE these days.
But in this context as much as I hate to admit it I'm probably on Murray's side. Smith is just a random "comedian" who only has a public profile because of JRE but unlike the other mediocre comedians he's decided to try his hand as a political pundit which makes him extra annoying. At least Bert Kreischer I can avoid.
Murray, for all my deep disagreements with the guy, isn't a Johnny come lately and is reasonably intelligent. Not to mention the core point here, of taking responsibility for one's platform in regards to reckless guests spouting off insane ideas, is obviously true and a lesson Rogan has needed to learn for some time now.
Oh for sure, I'm not commenting on the topic itself. I'm speaking solely on the issue of that method of defending uninformed speech
They need to do from here on out what they did to Terence Howard after his epiphany.
Have an expert there to explain what the novice is trying to say…
You kind of do have to trust historians on some level though. If you're an average guy who doesn't care either way you are better off accepting the historians and experts at face value. And if you're a content creator who wants to stick his nose in an academic niche then you need to do serious research which ultimately involves trusting some historians even if they're heterodox ones.To be fair, Smith claims that you shouldn't just trust authority such as "historians" at face value because of the COVID lockdown mandates. Murray doesn't really have a good counter to that because he agrees with him in that domain of not obeying authority.
And I have no problem with that, it needs to happen more often if not a permanent fixture..That’s what happened here.
2 comedians against a veteran journalist and debater of geopolitics.