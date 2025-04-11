International Douglas Murray goes off on Joe Rogan and Dave Smith for platforming holocaust revisionists

Oh gee, can't stand either Murray or Smith and definitely don't care for JRE these days.

But in this context as much as I hate to admit it I'm probably on Murray's side. Smith is just a random "comedian" who only has a public profile because of JRE but unlike the other mediocre comedians he's decided to try his hand as a political pundit which makes him extra annoying. At least Bert Kreischer I can avoid.

Murray, for all my deep disagreements with the guy, isn't a Johnny come lately and is reasonably intelligent. Not to mention the core point here, of taking responsibility for one's platform in regards to reckless guests spouting off insane ideas, is obviously true and a lesson Rogan has needed to learn for some time now.
 
the wake and bake bro show crew think Dave smith owned him.

I’m not sure they even knew who Douglas Murray was before this.

Joe should have brought on Destiny or some other gamer turned pundit instead.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
I hate these all or nothing defenses.

"You should be responsible about what you say"

"SO YOU'RE SAYING I CAN'T SPEAK!!!!!"

It is bereft of logic.
To be fair, Smith claims that you shouldn't just trust authority such as "historians" at face value because of the COVID lockdown mandates. Murray doesn't really have a good counter to that because he agrees with him in that domain of not obeying authority.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Oh gee, can't stand either Murray or Smith and definitely don't care for JRE these days.

But in this context as much as I hate to admit it I'm probably on Murray's side. Smith is just a random "comedian" who only has a public profile because of JRE but unlike the other mediocre comedians he's decided to try his hand as a political pundit which makes him extra annoying. At least Bert Kreischer I can avoid.

Murray, for all my deep disagreements with the guy, isn't a Johnny come lately and is reasonably intelligent. Not to mention the core point here, of taking responsibility for one's platform in regards to reckless guests spouting off insane ideas, is obviously true and a lesson Rogan has needed to learn for some time now.
They need to do from here on out what they did to Terence Howard after his epiphany.

Have an expert there to explain what the novice is trying to say…
 
filthybliss said:
To be fair, Smith claims that you shouldn't just trust authority such as "historians" at face value because of the COVID lockdown mandates. Murray doesn't really have a good counter to that because he agrees with him in that domain of not obeying authority.
Oh for sure, I'm not commenting on the topic itself. I'm speaking solely on the issue of that method of defending uninformed speech
 
syct23 said:
They need to do from here on out what they did to Terence Howard after his epiphany.

Have an expert there to explain what the novice is trying to say…
That’s what happened here.

2 comedians against a veteran journalist and debater of geopolitics.
 
I found that quite interesting, but I don't think it's particularly complex.

The right has embraced that fringe 10 % - the contrarian sector, and platformed their views endlessly.

Now, as the English guy says, those views get parroted by non-contrarian types who just haven't thought it through to conclusion.

As much as the right thinks the left is whackadoodle for embracing women and trans, have you heard some of the shit the intellectual refugees they're harbouring come out with? Totally insane to embrace holocaust denial and a bunch of redneck CTards.
 
filthybliss said:
To be fair, Smith claims that you shouldn't just trust authority such as "historians" at face value because of the COVID lockdown mandates. Murray doesn't really have a good counter to that because he agrees with him in that domain of not obeying authority.
You kind of do have to trust historians on some level though. If you're an average guy who doesn't care either way you are better off accepting the historians and experts at face value. And if you're a content creator who wants to stick his nose in an academic niche then you need to do serious research which ultimately involves trusting some historians even if they're heterodox ones.
 
IndyCovaHart said:
That’s what happened here.

2 comedians against a veteran journalist and debater of geopolitics.
And I have no problem with that, it needs to happen more often if not a permanent fixture..

Imo it’s not like the old days of a few years ago where podcasts like joes were cool because it reminded us of having a normal conversation with buddies.

It’s different now, some of these podcasters and who ever they choose to have on gain some very real clout out in the real world..

You kinda need an expert there now to guid the conversation.

Most people hear someone on a podcast and their idea of research is “I totally went down a rabbit hole online”.
 
