Douglas Lima Signs New Contract With PFL

CC27 said: Thought it sounded like they were gonna let his contract expire he probably caved and agreed to alot less. For someone like him you look around at whats out there and if you arent someone UFC wants whats left for you?

As a 36-year old who recently had a 4-loss streak, not much. Granted his fight vs. MVP was close and controversial...and MVP is now an intriguing UFC fighter (we'll see how he does against better competition). But he had to turn into D-1 Page to make that fight close, and it was pretty boring. I'm wondering if Garry will follow the same script.