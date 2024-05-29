Douglas Lima Signs New Contract With PFL

CC27

CC27

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 31, 2012
Messages
22,595
Reaction score
2,955
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

PFL announces former Bellator champion Douglas Lima re-signed to new contract

With PFL recently releasing one former Bellator champion, the promotion has decided to lock up another.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

With PFL recently releasing one former Bellator champion, the promotion has decided to lock up another.


On Tuesday, the PFL announced that Douglas Lima has signed an “exclusive, multiyear, new agreement.” No terms of the deal were released.


“We are excited to announce he will fight this fall 2024,” the PFL added in its statement.


PFL/Bellator Official Fighter Roster Update pic.twitter.com/7zFJnJen9w
— PFL (@PFLMMA) May 28, 2024
Click to expand...




As recently as May 17, Lima, a former Bellator welterweight champion, went public with his displeasure in dealing with PFL since the promotion took over Bellator.


“I’m on the sidelines for a year now,” Lima wrote on X at that time. “What (I) heard was my purse was too “high” and PFL didn’t want to pay and honor my last fight on my contract.”


Last guy I beat is fighting for the belt now. Solid win Costello great job. I’m on the sidelines for a year now, what heard was my purse was too “high” and PFL didn’t want to pay and honor my last fight on my contract.👎👎 so yeaaa @BellatorMMA @PFLMMA
— Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) May 17, 2024
Click to expand...




The PFL re-signing Lima (33-11) comes on the heels of the promotion parting ways with former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi after he publicly criticized the PFL for keeping him on the shelf in multiple interviews, including with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn.


Lima, 36, hasn’t competed since winning a unanimous decision against Costello Van Steenis in May 2023 at Bellator 296. Prior to that, Lima had been on a four-fight skid, which started with a title-fight loss to Mousasi in October 2020.
 
Thought it sounded like they were gonna let his contract expire he probably caved and agreed to alot less. For someone like him you look around at whats out there and if you arent someone UFC wants whats left for you?
 
I think it's probably an attempt at damage limitation, this week has been absolutely horrendous for them PR wise.
 
CC27 said:
Thought it sounded like they were gonna let his contract expire he probably caved and agreed to alot less. For someone like him you look around at whats out there and if you arent someone UFC wants whats left for you?
Click to expand...
As a 36-year old who recently had a 4-loss streak, not much. Granted his fight vs. MVP was close and controversial...and MVP is now an intriguing UFC fighter (we'll see how he does against better competition). But he had to turn into D-1 Page to make that fight close, and it was pretty boring. I'm wondering if Garry will follow the same script.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,117
Messages
55,606,230
Members
174,850
Latest member
peyman

Share this page

Back
Top