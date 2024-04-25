Television Double language shows.

666

666

T-800
@Green
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
1,387
Reaction score
2,182
There seems to be a new trend with shows like '3 body problem' and 'Shogun' going back and forth between English and another language showing subtitles.

I don't want to look down and read subtitles while watching a show. Especially when they're unexpected.

Does this annoy anyone else? If you're going to make a show make it one language or another IMO.
 
I find it more authentic. If scenes are in China during communist revolution, it’s more immersive to have the scenes in the native language.
 
I feel the same thing when i watch a padfy pinblet interview.. its either subtitles ON or lip reading ..
 
Most Spanish shows , with hot chicks , go back and forth with English

risa-penelope-menchaca.gif
 
Back in the old Southwest wrestling territory outta San Antone, they would broadcast in Spanish and English at the same time!
There would be two announcers talking simultaneously in two different languages for the English and Spanish speaking fans at home, that took some getting used to lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,009
Messages
55,460,722
Members
174,788
Latest member
Santos FC 1912

Share this page

Back
Top