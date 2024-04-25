666
T-800
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,387
- Reaction score
- 2,182
There seems to be a new trend with shows like '3 body problem' and 'Shogun' going back and forth between English and another language showing subtitles.
I don't want to look down and read subtitles while watching a show. Especially when they're unexpected.
Does this annoy anyone else? If you're going to make a show make it one language or another IMO.
