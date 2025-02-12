  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Double Champ UFC Fights in 2025

BOTTICELLI

BOTTICELLI

MMA SUPERFAN/POSTER
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2006
Messages
5,382
Reaction score
1,750
Which one/ones will it be ?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8631.jpeg
    IMG_8631.jpeg
    872.6 KB · Views: 3
Possible Champ v Champ fights

DDP vs Pereira
Pereira vs Jones / Aspinall
Islam vs Shavkat
Islam vs Topuria
Topuria vs Merab
Merab vs Pantoja
Valentina vs Weili

The few I would love to watch

1. Pereira vs Jones / Aspinall
2. Islam vs Shavkat
3. Islam vs Topuria
 
I feel like all of these are going to be a squash match for the bigger guy.

In the history of MMA, to date, the only guy in my opinion who went up a weight class and beat the legitimate number 1 guy in a weight class above, so far is BJ Penn.

BJ in his prime was a special, special fighter. There's a reason why it hasn't been done again in 20 plus years, and looking at the guys potentially going up a weight class, as good as they may be, I don't think they will pull it off.

The only potential match up would be Islam moving up a weight class to fight Belal or Shavkat. But if Belal wins, it won't happen, and if Shavkat wins, I think Shavkat will run him over. If he struggled against Poirier, imagine against Shavkat? I can see him beating Belal but he won't fight the guy.
 
I think merab vs pantoja and Islam vs Shavkat/Belal winner is most likely to happen, DDP has to fight khamzat and imavov before fighting alex if he beats ank
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
BOLDEST 2025 UFC Prediction(s)?!
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Black9
Black9
Versez
Rumored Rumor :The UFC coming to Montreal , Canada in may 2025.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Xuh
Xuh
WoozyFailGuy
2025 dream signings?
Replies
7
Views
405
UkraineFreightTrain
UkraineFreightTrain
K
Media 2024: UFC continues monstrous growth in fans and massive profits
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Rumored Steve Erceg VS Brandon Moreno UFC Fight Night Mexico City
2
Replies
21
Views
539
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,278
Messages
56,887,505
Members
175,442
Latest member
negodary

Share this page

Back
Top