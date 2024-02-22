Double Champ Goals ruin a fighters momentum and possibly careers

Can't think of a single fighter that has gone for double Champ status that isnt worse off afterwards.

They either get double gold stall two divisions then take their first loss or they lose going for it and are never the same after. The aura is gone.

GSP, Jones, and Silva have the best MMA legacies and didn't waste their prime years chase other weight titles.
 
Can't think of a single fighter that has gone for double Champ status that isnt worse off afterwards.

They either get double gold stall two divisions then take their first loss or they lose going for it and are never the same after. The aura is gone.

GSP, Jones, and Silva have the best MMA legacies and didn't waste their prime years chase other weight titles.
What? Jones wasted 3 years of his prime just to move up to Heavyweight. He literally did exactly that.
 
It's a risk either way. Does Conor beat Edgar or Holloway if he stays and defends at FW? I think those are tougher stylistic matchups than Alvarez.
 
What? Jones wasted 3 years of his prime just to move up to Heavyweight. He literally did exactly that.
He should’ve lost to Reyes so he wasn’t gonna risk fighting anymore contenders. Plus he could’ve been facing a USADA ban
 
Calling for an immediate fight with a champ at a higher weight class when the title just changed hands is narcissism, and it needs to end.
 
The UFC likes it because they don't have stars anymore like they did 5-6 years ago. It also helps because there are 10 thousand cards a year so it fills more of them.
 
Yeah, it's gotten ridiculous. Also the sense of entitlement that many talking about it seem to have, more often than not before they've even done much in their own divisions.
 
Calling for an immediate fight with a champ at a higher weight class when the title just changed hands is narcissism, and it needs to end.
I think you're being harsh on the fighters, but it's not outside the realm of possibility.

It's like these guys/gals(?) all see it as the only way to promote themselves. Maybe they think it comes across as "weak" or something to call out a challenger in their own division, or maybe they (or their management/team) think its the best way to get more money.

Dana could squash this if he'd just tell the fighters that you aren't getting a shot unless you have a certain number (pick yours, I'll say 3) of defences.
 
What? Jones wasted 3 years of his prime just to move up to Heavyweight. He literally did exactly that.
I think it can be argued Jon's "Prime" as a LHW ended and he knew it so hence the reason for his "Move Up".
 
