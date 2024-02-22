Double Champ Goals ruin a fighters momentum and possibly careers

Can't think of a single fighter that has gone for double Champ status that isnt worse off afterwards.
They either get double gold stall two divisions then take their first loss or they lose going for it and are never the same after. The aura is gone.
GSP, Jones, and Silva have the best MMA legacies and didn't waste their prime years chase other weight titles.
