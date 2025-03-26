Rewatch Dos Santos sending Mir to Mandalay Bay in round 1 then to KO in round 2

what Im wondering is why that guy who asked him where he was didnt react and prevent KO of Mir ?

1. Mir going to Mandalay Bay


2.Mir at Mandalay Bay


3.Mir KOd
 
Prime JDS is the most exciting heavyweight in MMA history. Like the boss character that you can’t beat no matter how good you are. That left hook he landed on Gilbert Yvel is mesmerizing.
Yeah.. I miss that version of JDS. Fuck Cain.

Hopefully JDS jumps on the good supplements and beats some asses in GFL
 
JDS was crazy good at that time and had that mystic, what was he on like a 10 fight win streak in UFC and all KOs, his hands were so crisp and he had good hand speed for HW.. I think the only decision he had was Roy Nelson and that was a super fun fight and thats because Nelson has a chin from God that he could withstand it all.

I always enjoyed his fights, you could see that if he really dedicated himself he could have been a pro HW boxer, his hands were really fast and so accurate.
 
prime JDS was a motherfucker. some of the best timing and offensive boxing in the history of HW division. also never came in out of shape. that's big in the HW division.
Prime JDS is the most exciting heavyweight in MMA history. Like the boss character that you can’t beat no matter how good you are. That left hook he landed on Gilbert Yvel is mesmerizing.
You spelled Cro Cop wrong
 
The hands of JDS were quite respected

Those the type of hands that slap Tom/Jon around when he was in peak form
 
