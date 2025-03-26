All my homies love JDS.Jds gets kinda forgotten. I think the Cain fights hurt his legacy quite a bit.
Yeah.. I miss that version of JDS. Fuck Cain.Prime JDS is the most exciting heavyweight in MMA history. Like the boss character that you can’t beat no matter how good you are. That left hook he landed on Gilbert Yvel is mesmerizing.
what Im wondering is why that guy who asked him where he was didnt react and prevent KO of Mir ?
1. Mir going to Mandalay Bay
2.Mir at Mandalay Bay
3.Mir KOd
