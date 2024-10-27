Dos Anjos just there to collect a paycheck. Probably the last time we see him fight.

The 2024 RDA gets sidelined himself going for a simple hipthrow. More brutal in a way than getting KO'd. Self inflicted. (There was that fat HW that injured himself while jumping during Buffer's announcements , so its not that uncommon )

this should be one of the last fights if not the last on RDA's contract. Hes done. Not as bad as the way Whittaker and Holloway got sent out , hes lucky in that regard.
 
I think is not his persona to do that.

RDA only had tough fights for more than a decade, it's time to play beating some unranked guys if he wants to stay in the game, and that's it.
 
This cards name should be UFC 308 " Loss Of The Legends "
 
