Dos Anjos just there to collect a paycheck. Probably the last time we see him fight.

Rataria
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
Oct 16, 2023
- Messages
- 766
- Reaction score
- 777
The 2024 RDA gets sidelined himself going for a simple hipthrow. More brutal in a way than getting KO'd. Self inflicted. (There was that fat HW that injured himself while jumping during Buffer's announcements , so its not that uncommon )
this should be one of the last fights if not the last on RDA's contract. Hes done. Not as bad as the way Whittaker and Holloway got sent out , hes lucky in that regard.
