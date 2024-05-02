Doo Ho Choi vs Cub Swanson was the original BMF Matchup

I believe the BMF should be a genre within the promotion.

But as it stands now, is there a board who decides the matchups or are participants more a whim decision by Dana?

What are we going to do when the matchup or participants are deemed unworthy? Or if the outcome is dull? Because it will happen.

It might be somewhat cool if BMF Honorary Recognitions be handed out to fights before this belt was initialized.

The first BMFHR goes to

Swanson vs Choi
holy fuk this fight

 
Tsarukyan vs Islam make the cut?
BMF might be just for JUST BLEED Crowd
 
