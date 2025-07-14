Doo Ho Choi v. Daniel Santos Sept 27th

Minnja
Seen on Instagram and Doo Ho Choi posted a video confirming he’s signing the contract on his YouTube channel. Kind of a weird matchup, I thought DHC was definitely going to get either a lower end top 15 matchup or at least a more higher profile name considering the Nate Landwehr win on PPV main card. He was put on the sidelines for a long time after the Bryce fight didn’t come together.
Santos is on a good streak and it should be a fun fight.
