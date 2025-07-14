  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Doo Ho Choi v. Daniel Santos Sept 27th

Seen on Instagram and Doo Ho Choi posted a video confirming he’s signing the contract on his YouTube channel. Kind of a weird matchup, I thought DHC was definitely going to get either a lower end top 15 matchup or at least a more higher profile name considering the Nate Landwehr win on PPV main card. He was put on the sidelines for a long time after the Bryce fight didn’t come together.

Santos is on a good streak and it should be a fun fight.

 
Wait so they ARE going to australia in September but its going to be a fight night despite having no PPV in September and having 2 australian champs......
<codychoke>
Good to see Korean Superboy get another fight but yeah was expecting someone a little higher ranked, should be a great fight regardless.
 
If Choi shows up in the same form as he did vs Nate then he’s gonna completely chew this guy up badly
 
That's a great fight, Santos is a dog, I think he's got a good chance here
 
Off
GyI_noXXQAACFbF.jpg
 
as an aussie mma fan, this is the shit i am used to dealing with..
 
