Choi looked the best he has for about 9 years.



He's had such a weird UFC career. Came on the scene starching everybody until he ran into a couple of top guys. Cub was ranked 4 or something when they fought.



Then he has the mandatory military service that took a couple of years of his prime. Then when he came back he was super inactive and looked like a shell of his former self.



But now it seems like he's finally back in the groove and putting it all together again.