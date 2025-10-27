Don't worry everyone after that terrible PPV we have 2 APEX cards next 😂

FTHELayNPray
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2018
- Messages
- 407
- Reaction score
- 608
And then another to end the year off as well as the ESPN era with a wet fart
Fuck yeah, back to the familiar and cozy confines of the APEX
Fuck those apex clown cards. 322 looks sick. I can't remember the last time there were this many interesting fights on a card.
View attachment 1118484
Ya it looks pretty rough all the way down that cardNext week shouldn't even be a main event, haha.
I will be fine ji tenk u for your concerns buddy
Fuck those apex clown cards. 322 looks sick. I can't remember the last time there were this many interesting fights on a card.
View attachment 1118484
Why have they not yet added some kind of cushioning to the edge of the table?
I've seen so many clips of dudes getting sparked and headbutting the fucking thing on their way down