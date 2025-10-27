Don't worry everyone after that terrible PPV we have 2 APEX cards next 😂

I will be fine ji tenk u for your concerns buddy 👍🏽

 
Slapjit said:
I will be fine ji tenk u for your concerns buddy 👍🏽

Why have they not yet added some kind of cushioning to the edge of the table?

I've seen so many clips of dudes getting sparked and headbutting the fucking thing on their way down 😭😭😭
 
Morris88 said:
Why have they not yet added some kind of cushioning to the edge of the table?

I've seen so many clips of dudes getting sparked and headbutting the fucking thing on their way down 😭😭😭
because they're not pussies

they should remove the catchers too
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN dragging me to the Apex...
cat-dragged.gif
 
