Lots of people attribute so much negativity to weight cuts almost to the point where they believe the guy cutting weight is so impaired all his attributes are set to 0. I would imagine if they had good cardio prior to cutting weight, that it's only slightly lower after a cut. But the decrease isn't enough to not let them make it 3-5 rounds.



I think I was listening to Joe Rogan try to explain how negative weight cuts are and he was shocked that the guys who cut more end up winning more. Everyone in the UFC keeps cutting weight more every 5 years because it actually gives them a huge competitive boost. Some people on the forum here also think it magically makes your chin glass, but we've seen guys cut huge and still take big shots. Again probably only slightly lower than wherever their normal baseline is most likely.