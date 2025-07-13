Dont see a mention of Mike Davis

CroCopsLHK
I became aware of him after his fight with Thomas Gifford
Mike is strangely inactive and treats ufc like a every once in a while hobby. But he's mean and good out there. Anytime he's on a card im really looking forward to it
Tremendous work last night
