Dont see a mention of Mike Davis

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black
Aug 9, 2008
7,283
6,294
I became aware of him after his fight with Thomas Gifford

Mike is strangely inactive and treats ufc like a every once in a while hobby. But he's mean and good out there. Anytime he's on a card im really looking forward to it

At one point he said he doesn't even like fighting all that much and more just likes the lifestyle of being a fighter. Like all the traveling and fame, etc. lol.
 
