Don't forget to put vaseline on your pumpkin

For shoving it up the pumpkn hole?
Hmm...
Dunno, Hugh. I heard it's racist now.
 
Isn’t there better lube than vaseline for intimate pumpkin time?
 
Jack O Lube
packaged-goods
 
Usually don’t carve it until Halloween day, then throw it away the next day. Usually keeps on my porch for a few weeks before then as long as it’s not carved yet…..
 
I prefer to fuck pies instead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,338
Messages
56,576,346
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top