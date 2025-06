rikwebb said: You should see some of his posts in the S+C section... Click to expand...

KaNesDeath said: This is why i avoid hero class based PvP games. Being stuck in consecutive ~40 minute long games breaks you down mentally. Click to expand...

I see you like to gossip me <3Max likedAt least I´m the last of the Mohicanos posting anything there. I make my thread guilt free. If I comment on other serious threads, I reply constructively.I´m not at work why should I make effort to be serious on sherdog. I do not care.. Goofball instead of stressed out.Honestly be grateful for me. I am entertaining you bros. Like you go try be goofy on a website and post your family picutures.bro the toxcitiy is hard to take. In ranked games. Nerds cry if you don´t play like they imagine. No respect. I wanna just like slap them or whatever. So nerdy and intrusive. Get a real job a thing you care about, like nagging and bullshiting over someone not playing like you want them. Cause you are gonna lose mmr points. Nerds need a good slap.