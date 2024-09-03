Don't bring a Hoe to a super fancy restaurant...

A bartender I know for a while asked me to take her to dinner last week.
Was caught by suprise, didn't think I was her type or in her league.
(all I had to say is ''Btw, you are on fire on Insta lately'')
Anyway...

So, Of course I said yes.
She asked me where I will take her,
told her it's a surprise.
(just becuase I wanted time to think about it)

So, I decided to take her to one of the finest french restaurant in Quebec City.
1725378924779.png
1725378952982.png
Because
#1
She might be the hottest girl I've been on a date with
#2
She work at the same Bar that a girl I'm on/off with for the last 2yrs.
So acted a bit out of spite here...

Boy, was it a mistake.
When I go to pick her up,
She looked good, but super slutty.
Not really the place for this.

Then during the diner,
she was super chatty,
and had no boundaries whatsoever.
She talked about sex, A LOT.
Which again, isn't the place for this
To make things worst
There was an ederly couple right next to us..

There's 2 story she told me,
that made me feel embarassed to be with her.

first one,
She was cuddling with a guy the morning after a one night stand.
When the guy felt something sticky on his forearm.
It was a used condom.
The guy told her, I didn't put one last night...
and she started laughing

She gave me a look like
''isn't this hilarious???''
I tried to not upset her by giving a fake smile,
but this is fuckng gross.

(The old woman next to us looked at her like she had turd coming out of her mouth)

2nd story,
She told me that she dated a couple of guys with huge dick lately,
So she went to the sex shop, and bought a big buttplug to warm up for them.
But one night, she drank too much,
played with the toy and felt asleep with the thing in her ass.
The next morning she was in pain and had trouble getting it out.
She just pull hard on the thing and almost passed out.

she again give me the look of
''this is some funny shit right?''

I was dying inside,
I just wanted to leave at this point.

So brought her home,
she asked me to come inside,
I said ''nah, never on a first date''
she got pissed and asked me if I was gay...

I think it was the first time a guy turned her down...

Anyway,
one of the worst 350$ I spent this year.
 
That's disgusting

She's bound to work truck stops later in life

You should find a nice girl at a church or synongoge my friend
 
I took my smoking hot ex to a fancy restaurant and she ordered a filet mignon well done and covered it in ketchup, 100% true story, that was the last time we ever saw each other, also 100% true LoL
 
bs. dont get me wrong there are girls like tis but none you have taken out.you in quebec did she speak french
 
So the moral of the story is don't bring hot hoes to a super fancy restaurant or they'll think you're gay. Got it.
 
Picture of this lady, please.
 
Surprised that a player and scholar like Sonny is putting hoe pussy on a pedestal

Was this why you turned her down?

<scurred>
Also, pic of the girl and the giant butt plug?
 
At least dude didn't go in bareback, and come out wearing a saddle..
 
Can you even sit with that gaint stick up your ass?
Could ask her for advice on how to remove it, eh?
 
Should have told her to change or coverup. Subliminally, she might have understood the gravitas of the place and not talk about such disgusting things over food. What a nasty gal. Probably filled up with STIs.
 
According to TS he spent $350 on a first date and then turned down sex at the end of it. This story isn't remotely believable.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Surprised that a player and scholar like Sonny is putting hoe pussy on a pedestal


Was this why you turned her down?

<scurred>
Also, pic of the girl and the giant butt plug?
Click to expand...
I would have disappointed her with my dong size,
no doubt.

but no, just felt turned off.
don't usually mind sluts,
but not in this situation.
+ still like the other bartender and feared the backlash if I fckd her tbh.
 
