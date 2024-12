Garry's friendship with Oliveira and his love for Chute Boxe has made him a better fighter over the years. He has been really impressive last night. His TDD was on point, and his clinch game reminded us for sure of Olives. He even took Shavkat's back like a cat. He's the real deal, he's a big WW and i think he will give everyone's problems except maybe Belal. But who knows after what he showed