Donovan v Crocker stoppage?

Guessing most people havent seen this, but 2 undefeated fighters fought at the weekend, Donovan who had already had a point deducted in an earlier round, got another one which i thought was a bit harsh, but he managed to really damage the face of Crocker before the ending

was it long enough after the bell to warrant that, or is that an accumulation of fouling that has caused the ref to end the fight?



What probably makes this more controversial is the fact that this was Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, who historically have fought against each other for years with secratarian violence. The fight was held in Northern Island, which is where the eventual winner, who was getting the piss beat out of him, was from.
 
He gave the ref no choice after the 2 points deduction. It wasn’t just late, it was a cheap shot. It’s worth noting that paddy was landing late at the end of most rounds, but not that late. He’s a very skilled fighter, but he is dirty AF imo. Complete stupidity as he already had the fight won
 
