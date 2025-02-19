  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Donors Urge Gov. Kemp to Challenge Democratic Jewish Senator Ossoff Over Israel Stance

Ossoff, who has often spoken about his Jewish heritage and the influence of his Lithuanian Jewish ancestors who fled persecution, has come under fire for opposing certain military aid transfers to Israel and criticizing the country’s handling of the war in Gaza. While he has consistently supported Israel’s security, some Jewish leaders feel he has not been vocal enough in addressing rising antisemitism or standing unequivocally with Israel, particularly after the October 7 attacks.

A coalition of influential Jewish figures in Georgia sent a private letter to Kemp in December, signaling their willingness to support his potential Senate bid. Among them, Democratic donor Isaac Frank expressed disappointment in Ossoff’s position, arguing that his stance marks a departure from traditional Democratic support for Israel and from what many Jewish voters expect from a Jewish senator.

AIPAC, the Atlanta JCRC and the local Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee chapters joined 46 other Jewish organizations, including more than 20 Atlanta synagogues, in a letter to the senators on Thursday condemning their votes.

“Your vote demonstrates that your commitment to Israel’s security is not ironclad,” the organizations wrote. “It comes at the expense of Israeli defense.”

58ec3854bdfe0.image.jpg


vinnews.com

NY Times: Jewish Donors Urge Gov. Kemp to Challenge Democratic Jewish Senator Ossoff Over Israel Stance - VINnews

GEORGIA – The New York Times reported on Sunday that Senator Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish senator, is losing support from some Jewish constituents over his stance on Israel, with prominent donors and community leaders urging Republican Governor Brian Kemp to challenge him in the 2026...
www.jns.org

Georgia senators Warnock, Ossoff face Jewish backlash over anti-Israel vote - JNS.org

“These votes send a message that is concerning to the Jewish community about how our senators think about safety and security for the state of Israel,” Dov Wilker, of the AJC’s Atlanta office, told JNS.
At least 128 members of Congress were targeted by an Israeli-linked operation to spread pro-Israel military content amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, according to data shared with POLITICO from an Israeli disinformation watchdog group.

The existence of an influence campaign targeted at lawmakers was first made public in March. In it, around 600 fake profiles unleashed more than 2,000 coordinated comments per week backing Israel’s military actions, slamming Palestinian rights groups and dismissing claims of human rights abuses.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the operation was backed by the Israeli government, citing multiple unnamed Israeli officials, but the exact number of politicians targeted was not previously disclosed.

The posts were aimed at the social media accounts of at least 128 U.S. lawmakers, according to data from FakeReporter, the group that first exposed the network. Among the names of lawmakers on the list shared with POLITICO that weren’t previously known are Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Reps. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

www.nytimes.com

Israel Secretly Targets U.S. Lawmakers With Influence Campaign on Gaza War

Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs ordered the operation, which used fake social media accounts urging U.S. lawmakers to fund Israel’s military, according to officials and documents about the effort.
This stuff was controversial when Russia and Iran were doing it.....
 
People erroneously say Trump is Putin's bitch, which has no basis in reality. He is absolutely Netanyahu and Israel's bitch, though.
 
