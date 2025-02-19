filthybliss
Ossoff, who has often spoken about his Jewish heritage and the influence of his Lithuanian Jewish ancestors who fled persecution, has come under fire for opposing certain military aid transfers to Israel and criticizing the country’s handling of the war in Gaza. While he has consistently supported Israel’s security, some Jewish leaders feel he has not been vocal enough in addressing rising antisemitism or standing unequivocally with Israel, particularly after the October 7 attacks.
A coalition of influential Jewish figures in Georgia sent a private letter to Kemp in December, signaling their willingness to support his potential Senate bid. Among them, Democratic donor Isaac Frank expressed disappointment in Ossoff’s position, arguing that his stance marks a departure from traditional Democratic support for Israel and from what many Jewish voters expect from a Jewish senator.
AIPAC, the Atlanta JCRC and the local Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee chapters joined 46 other Jewish organizations, including more than 20 Atlanta synagogues, in a letter to the senators on Thursday condemning their votes.
“Your vote demonstrates that your commitment to Israel’s security is not ironclad,” the organizations wrote. “It comes at the expense of Israeli defense.”
