Donnie brasco (Joe pistone) on rogan`s podcast

Joseph D. Pistone is a retired FBI agent who, under the cover identity Donnie Brasco, infiltrated the Bonanno and Colombo crime families, leading to the conviction of over 100 mafia members. Today, he is a law enforcement consultant specializing in organized crime.



Great watch from a couple days ago I haven't watched a whole jre podcast in ages joe actually stays quiet and let's pistone talk a whole lot I was pleasantly surprised

Speaking of Donnie brasco (the movie)

Rip Micheal Madsen
 
his book is with checking out
it's a fun read and full of cool details
like he ripped off a dude just because he could and it upper his rep with the bonananos
 
