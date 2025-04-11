Media Donn Davis responds to criticism of Bellator champions not being able to get fights: "What is your point clown"

He seems to be the biggest problem for this company. When did he take over for PFL? Im guessing shortly before the Ngannu thing which is right about when they took a nose dive. The first season with Sean O Connell winning was legit fun, the cards recently are regional level almost. I think LFA puts on better cards then PFL.
 
Oh nobody HAS to be there, Donn? Unconditionally release Mix, Eblen, Nemkov, and every other fighter who wants out then.
 
Donn is obviously reeling behind the scenes with his talent relation issues.

Why they don't deal with it head on is beyond me if everything is great in PFL land from a business stand point.

Leaves me to believe they only have so much money to spend on events and since they took over Bellator they haven't been able to gain more media money and are now kind of stuck. Just reworking the tournament money was probably done to push more money into the individual stand alone events. Problem is it still isn't enough to get all these fighters fights. They went to fighters to rework deals, some probably agreed and others didn't. Fighters that did, get fights. I think that is where they are at right now and I don't think they really have much of way out of it without more money coming in from investors or from new media deals.
 
