Donn is obviously reeling behind the scenes with his talent relation issues.



Why they don't deal with it head on is beyond me if everything is great in PFL land from a business stand point.



Leaves me to believe they only have so much money to spend on events and since they took over Bellator they haven't been able to gain more media money and are now kind of stuck. Just reworking the tournament money was probably done to push more money into the individual stand alone events. Problem is it still isn't enough to get all these fighters fights. They went to fighters to rework deals, some probably agreed and others didn't. Fighters that did, get fights. I think that is where they are at right now and I don't think they really have much of way out of it without more money coming in from investors or from new media deals.