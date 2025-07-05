fingercuffs
My step uncle left 11,000 GBP to a diabetes ward in Salisbury. My step dad and his brother went to give them the cheque and were ambushed with a photo op and one of the gigantic lottery winners style cheques. He's since received a framed picture sent to his house.
I wish I could post it. It's cool but as English people we don't really want the whole showy type stuff that goes with it.
Does it happen where you live if you make a donation that's a reasonable size?
