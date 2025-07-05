Social Donation cheques

My step uncle left 11,000 GBP to a diabetes ward in Salisbury. My step dad and his brother went to give them the cheque and were ambushed with a photo op and one of the gigantic lottery winners style cheques. He's since received a framed picture sent to his house.

I wish I could post it. It's cool but as English people we don't really want the whole showy type stuff that goes with it.

Does it happen where you live if you make a donation that's a reasonable size?
 
I think most people who give large amounts DO want that kind of attention, so charities do it automatically to encourage them and others to keep giving.

I certainly wouldn't want that photo. But I won't donate anonymously either because I want that tax deduction.
 
I think most people who give large amounts DO want that kind of attention, so charities do it automatically to encourage them and others to keep giving.

I certainly wouldn't want that photo. But I won't donate anonymously either because I want that tax deduction.
Haha my step dad and his brother definitely didn't want any recognition. They just wanted tp drop off the cheque. If you knew my step dad he's the least wanting a photo taken ever.
 
I think most people who give large amounts DO want that kind of attention, so charities do it automatically to encourage them and others to keep giving.

I certainly wouldn't want that photo. But I won't donate anonymously either because I want that tax deduction.
as long as they help it´s ok with me. If others can brag with luxury items on instagram, at least brag with helping someone in need.
 
I don't want any of that but if it encourages people to donate then I'm for it in general.
 
Also, @Fedorgasm n the uncle's already dead so he's not going to stand up out of the ashes asking for recognition.
 
They should have refused. If they threatened to take it back they'd play ball and leave them alone.

I'm a believer that charity should be done in private (or is it in the dark? Whatever the saying is).
I would have hated the photo op or a big deal being made of it.
 
They should have refused. If they threatened to take it back they'd play ball and leave them alone.

I'm a believer that charity should be done in private (or is it in the dark? Whatever the saying is).
I would have hated the photo op or a big deal being made of it.
They're both in their late 70s, neither of them wanted a to do about it either way.
 
step-dad also isn't disabled but does struggle to walk after a while so being paraded around to various wards wasn't good for his legs.
 
