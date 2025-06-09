Opinion Donald Trump's huge ovation at UFC 316

Leonard Haid

Leonard Haid

Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
Joined
Nov 17, 2016
Messages
9,657
Reaction score
5,975
Was this a sign that he's still quite popular despite what some are claiming?
 
It's a sign he's still popular among people who like to watch other people give each other brain damage inside a cage they fight in.
 
The real factoid here is that this took place in Newark, NJ.

A place riddled with liberal degenerates.
 
It’s funny he deployed the legions to quell an uprising in a far off barbarian territory like California, while receiving a heroes welcome at the colosseum.

*salute*
 
Great walk out. Fedor-esque in it intensity. Could you imagine if it was a PRIDE FC production? Lenne Hardt introducing him.


Anyway

RCP average has his polling average pretty much unfucked. 47 percent is his floor base support and that’s what matters.

and that average includes all the pollsters that never polled him correctly. And RCP is fairly stingy with who they include in their aggregate, and many right leaning pollsters aren’t included despite their accuracy in the Trump era

Notably AtlasIntel had his approval dropping but who knows what’s going on with them since they accepted Bloomberg money.
 
Kingz said:
Great walk out. Fedor-esque in it intensity. Could you imagine if it was a PRIDE FC production? Lenne Hardt introducing him.


Anyway

RCP average has his polling average pretty much unfucked. 47 percent is his floor base support and that’s what matters.

and that average includes all the pollsters that never polled him correctly. And RCP is fairly stingy with who they include in their aggregate, and many right leaning pollsters aren’t included despite their accuracy in the Trump era

Notably AtlasIntel had his approval dropping but who knows what’s going on with them since they accepted Bloomberg money.
Click to expand...
All you really need to know, is that his popularity has significantly grown since 2016. He's only ever gained support. Gained about 8-10 million in 2020, and then grew that by another 3 million in 2024.

The polls are pretty useless. Especially now, with all the activists running them.
 
IndyCovaHart said:
The real factoid here is that this took place in Newark, NJ.

A place riddled with liberal degenerates.
Click to expand...
Security must have been insane for him to just randomly show up at these events without incident.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,381
Messages
57,398,374
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top