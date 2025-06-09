Leonard Haid
Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
Was this a sign that he's still quite popular despite what some are claiming?
So he's VERY popular. Got it.It's a sign he's still popular among people who like to watch other people give each other brain damage inside a cage they fight in.
All you really need to know, is that his popularity has significantly grown since 2016. He's only ever gained support. Gained about 8-10 million in 2020, and then grew that by another 3 million in 2024.Great walk out. Fedor-esque in it intensity. Could you imagine if it was a PRIDE FC production? Lenne Hardt introducing him.
Anyway
RCP average has his polling average pretty much unfucked. 47 percent is his floor base support and that’s what matters.
and that average includes all the pollsters that never polled him correctly. And RCP is fairly stingy with who they include in their aggregate, and many right leaning pollsters aren’t included despite their accuracy in the Trump era
Notably AtlasIntel had his approval dropping but who knows what’s going on with them since they accepted Bloomberg money.
Security must have been insane for him to just randomly show up at these events without incident.The real factoid here is that this took place in Newark, NJ.
A place riddled with liberal degenerates.