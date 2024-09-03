I just saw this podcast where they talk about Trump (at 2:42) and I just realized he's 100% right.



Why in the world isn't Trump talking about the assassination attempt more? He should be talking about it much more often in the media, yet notice the story is now an afterthought. He should be stoking all the conspiracy theories about the government allowing this to almost happen so easily.



I believe Trump is shook from being almost killed (which is completely understandable.)



