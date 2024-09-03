Opinion Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt has Got him Shook

I just saw this podcast where they talk about Trump (at 2:42) and I just realized he's 100% right.

Why in the world isn't Trump talking about the assassination attempt more? He should be talking about it much more often in the media, yet notice the story is now an afterthought. He should be stoking all the conspiracy theories about the government allowing this to almost happen so easily.

I believe Trump is shook from being almost killed (which is completely understandable.)

 
I hope not, I hate the guy but I wouldn't wish for him to experience something like PTSD over it though it'd be perfectly understandable.

I want him to lose but one some level it would make me sad if an American presidential candidate was shy about campaign events because of an assassination attempt, that's not the country I want to live in.
 
If he forces the topic too often, he'll appear more desperate, like he's milking that incident for empathy
 
Horiguchi'sEar said:
If he forces the topic too often, he'll appear more desperate, like he's milking that incident for empathy
Click to expand...
Its not on brand for him at all which makes me wonder if he's hiding some fear and trauma for the sake of optics.

If Kamala was shot by some nut with an AR-15 I think she'd try to use it as a springboard to call for gun control and it would be much more on brand for her.
 
