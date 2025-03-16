Versez
Its versez and i'm canadian. I'm currently crying.
I entered to work a bit this morning, i was calculating my things...Your president will bankrupt my company and i will be jobless in less than a year if the tariffs are kept.
your president is very nasty, very evil. There are no reasons behind those tariffs.
