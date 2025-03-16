  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Donald trump will ruin my industry.

Its versez and i'm canadian. I'm currently crying.

I entered to work a bit this morning, i was calculating my things...Your president will bankrupt my company and i will be jobless in less than a year if the tariffs are kept.

your president is very nasty, very evil. There are no reasons behind those tariffs.
 
Boohoo

If you guys want to boo our anthem I hope nothing but the worst happens to you
 
Fox by the Sea said:
The War Room is really like the OT now.
Same energy.
Click to expand...

Except for all the idiots in here that take this place seriously, buncha little neckbeard freedom fighters changing the world from the safety of their work cubicle, one angry ignorant argumentative post at a time


<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>
 
Gutter Chris said:
Boohoo

If you guys want to boo our anthem I hope nothing but the worst happens to you
Click to expand...
I mean that happened after the tariffs were announced so I don’t think that works. But either way, I saw that we invade and then abduct all the Canadians that don’t want to join the US. Then we will hold a vote in those regions to become states
 
I'm canadian and the liberal government has been destroying our country for 9 years now but yeah fuck Trump.
 
