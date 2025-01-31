  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Economy Donald trump to impose Tariffs feb.1st.

YOU DAMN American !!!!!!!! We can’t support 25% tariffs you will put us in deep shit. Damn you. God damnit.
 
Get ready to pay $10 CAD for a Big Mac, lol.
Hey f@ck off , we already suffered from Covid financial measures years after , now they want to implement Covid benefits style relief packages again by printing money we don’t have to help support our economy again. It put us in great shit financially for the country when we had Covid benefits. And now this. Blast off
 
We'll see how much he likes the pincer attack on his economy.
 
