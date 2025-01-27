  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Donald Trump tarriff strategy in action - Colombian President dicktucks and gives Trump exactly what he wants.

skynews-trump-colombia_6811594.jpg


Colombian leader quickly caves after Trump threats, offers presidential plane for deportation flights

Gustavo Petro was quickly brought to heel by President Donald Trump after the Colombian leader rejected several deportation flights from the U.S. Colombia has agreed to accept deported migrants.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro swiftly backtracked on his refusal to accept deportation flights from the United States after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and other measures.

The White House confirmed on Sunday that Colombia's president had caved "to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay."
Why it's significant?

A lot had been made about Trump's tarriff threats in the past month. People (like me) who understand negotiations have tried to explain this is a negotiating tactic and this is an example of that tactic in action.


@CantCucktheTuck made a great thread about this but liberal pussies dumped it. Credit to @CantCucktheTuck.
 
Even CNN admits Trump backed the Colombian President down.


CNN —
Donald Trump claimed an early victory for a coercive foreign policy based on tariffs and hard power on Sunday after announcing Colombia had backed down in a dispute over migrant repatriation flights.

The president had earlier unveiled swift and painful punishment, including huge tariffs, on the US ally in his most overt attempt yet to make an example of a nation that crossed him and to assert dominance in the Western Hemisphere.
Of course they try to spin it like getting your way is a bad thing lmao
 
