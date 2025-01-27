ColemanwastheGOAT
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2023
- Messages
- 11,219
- Reaction score
- 25,348
Colombian leader quickly caves after Trump threats, offers presidential plane for deportation flights
Gustavo Petro was quickly brought to heel by President Donald Trump after the Colombian leader rejected several deportation flights from the U.S. Colombia has agreed to accept deported migrants.
www.foxnews.com
Colombian President Gustavo Petro swiftly backtracked on his refusal to accept deportation flights from the United States after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and other measures.
The White House confirmed on Sunday that Colombia's president had caved "to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay."
Why it's significant?
A lot had been made about Trump's tarriff threats in the past month. People (like me) who understand negotiations have tried to explain this is a negotiating tactic and this is an example of that tactic in action.
@CantCucktheTuck made a great thread about this but liberal pussies dumped it. Credit to @CantCucktheTuck.