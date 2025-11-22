Opinion Donald Trump said it's okay for Zohran Mamdani to call him a 'fascist!'

It seemed he was just lightheartedly sucking the air out of a question that aimed to make things awkward and contentious.

Something that Trump does regularly and leftists STILL don’t know how to deal with, which is why they roll with “omg he admits he’s a fascist!” hysteria rather than simply recognizing the humor.

It’s a recognition that he is repeatedly called every bad thing in the book every single day and a joke about how it doesn’t affect him

He actually did that a few times for Mamdani today. Even when Mamdani was getting cornered on climate hypocrisy and other things. Why did Mamdani take a plane? Mamdani stammers, Trump plainly states “because its faster”

Trump was a gracious host.

That meeting went much smoother than it had any right to. It almost seems like they could be homies. But it will no doubt turn sour as soon as they guy enters office and Trump ups the raids.

As far as the communist talk. I’ve said repeatedly he is no more left than the typical big city Democrat mayor
 


This is downright friendly. WTF could they have said to each other? Mamdani was a hair away from calling Trump Hitler, and Trump was a hair away from calling Mamdani Osama Bin Stalin... like, last week

Trump is now saying: "I just met with a man who is a very rational person"

Seriously what in the blue hell could they possibly have talked about that made them so cordial?
 
Takeaways from Trump and Mamdani's surprisingly cordial meeting

It was billed as potentially the political showdown of the year. Instead, both men gave one another praise.
Weird Republicans, you now have permission to like Mamdani.

Trump is "cheering for him" all because presumably Mamdani has the sense to just praise Trump to his face to gain favour.

LULZ!
 
Trump is the GOAT Troll, LOL. Demorats are fuming over it. hahaha. I can't Imagine how boring shit would be if Kamala Harris was President. I probably wouldn't even know how much tax payers money Demorats were putting in their pockets.
 
Trump and Mamdani look pretty chummy- I think they are going to go have beers together, and either Trump turns him MAGA or Mamdani turns Trump communist.

Wouldn't everyone shit if Mamdani was pictured wearing a MAGA hat?
 
nicapica said:
Mamdani seemed cordial with the alleged fascist chomo nazi. Isn’t he supposed to punch him or something. Say it with ur chest in front of his face lol.
Mamdani never once walked back anything he said about Trump.

Trump walked back a ton. Even intervened to defend Mamdani.
 
Sinister said:
Mamdani never once walked back anything he said about Trump.

Trump walked back a ton. Even intervened to defend Mamdani.
I sometimes wonder what it's like for these guys.

I know they have to be led by the nose constantly (hence the social media fixation), but don't they realize when they're being led in circles?

MAMDANI BAD, no MAMDANI GOOD, holy smokes, man, what an absolute farce!
 
Latest posts

