It seemed he was just lightheartedly sucking the air out of a question that aimed to make things awkward and contentious.



Something that Trump does regularly and leftists STILL don’t know how to deal with, which is why they roll with “omg he admits he’s a fascist!” hysteria rather than simply recognizing the humor.



It’s a recognition that he is repeatedly called every bad thing in the book every single day and a joke about how it doesn’t affect him



He actually did that a few times for Mamdani today. Even when Mamdani was getting cornered on climate hypocrisy and other things. Why did Mamdani take a plane? Mamdani stammers, Trump plainly states “because its faster”



Trump was a gracious host.



That meeting went much smoother than it had any right to. It almost seems like they could be homies. But it will no doubt turn sour as soon as they guy enters office and Trump ups the raids.



As far as the communist talk. I’ve said repeatedly he is no more left than the typical big city Democrat mayor