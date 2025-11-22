pinoy wrestler
... so it should be fine for the entire MAGA cult to be called such! After all, it's perfectly fine with their orange god ...
Jimmy KimmelBreaking. Freedom of speech is fine. Thanks for tuning into sherdog this evening.
Got suspended by his employer for being a retard . Is still working for said employer.Jimmy Kimmel
Trump and Mamdani look pretty chummy- I think they are going to go have beers together, and either Trump turns him MAGA or Mamdani turns Trump communist.
Mamdani seemed cordial with the alleged fascist chomo nazi. Isn’t he supposed to punch him or something. Say it with ur chest in front of his face lol.
Mamdani never once walked back anything he said about Trump.
Trump walked back a ton. Even intervened to defend Mamdani.
So does Trump. I'll let myself out.........."Mamdani seemed cordial with the alleged fascist chomo nazi. Isn’t he supposed to punch him or something. Say it with ur chest in front of his face lol."
It goes both ways.