US-Israel relations at a crossroads: Trump's Middle East trip leaves Jerusalem confusedNATIONAL AFFAIRS: The US president heads to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar in search of deals and diplomatic wins – leaving Israel out of the itinerary, but not out of the equation.Since US President Donald Trump's return to office on January 20, much has been written about the renewed closeness in ties between Washington and Jerusalem.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave voice to this dynamic during his visit to the White House just two weeks after Trump's inauguration, saying, "I've said this before and I'll say it again: You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House."Trump, for his part, said just two weeks ago after a phone conversation with Netanyahu: "We are on the same side of every issue."That's what made Tuesday's announcement in Washington so jarring.Just one week before Trump embarks on a high-profile trip to the Gulf—stopping in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, but notably skipping Israel—Trump revealed that Washington had reached an agreement with the Houthis. The deal: the US would halt its airstrikes on Yemen, and the Houthis would stop targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea.US goes after its own interests, leaving Jerusalem confusedThe announcement came only 48 hours after a Houthi ballistic missile landed near Ben-Gurion Airport, prompting airlines to once again cancel flights to Israel, and hours after the Israeli Air Force destroyed Sanaa's international airport—and hit several other sites in Yemen's capital—in retaliation.What stung even more in Jerusalem was the Houthis' follow-up declaration that their operations against Israel would continue as long as the war in Gaza persisted.The impression in Jerusalem? That the US had secured its own interests, ensuring Red Sea commerce flows uninterrupted, while leaving Israel to deal with the Houthis alone. This wasn't the first time. Just weeks earlier, the administration began quiet negotiations with Iran, once again against Israel's wishes.All of this is feeding a perception that for all the warmth in rhetoric and symbolism, when American and Israeli interests diverge—as they inevitably will—Trump barely takes Israel into account.Trump cuts ties with Netanyahu over manipulation concerns: ReportIsraeli Army Radio says US president has cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu amid growing bilateral tensionsUS President Donald Trump has decided to cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a report said Thursday.Yanir Cozin, a correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, said in a post on his X account that Trump made the decision after close associates told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that the president believes that Netanyahu is manipulating him.An Israeli official added that Dermer's tone during recent discussions with senior Republican figures about what Trump should do was seen as arrogant and unhelpful.