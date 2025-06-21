International Donald Trump reduces foreign aid to Sri Lanka..

www.military.com

Sri Lanka's Target to Be Free of Land Mines by 2028 Is Under Threat as US Reviews Aid

The Trump administration's suspension of aid threatens Sri Lanka’s demining operations, pushing the livelihoods of thousands into uncertainty.
Donald Trump cut thee amount of foreign aid to be given to the country of Sri Lanka..

The only problem with that is though, Sri Lanka had a lonnnng civil war from 1983 - 2009, and Sri Lanka was using that aid money to detect/locate land mines in the country, and was getting rid of the land mines as well.

Thoughts and opinions on this, WarRoom?
 
The article said the Sri Lankan government appealed this slash of funds with USA, and was expected to hear an answer by May 1st, but I don’t think USA agreed to give more funds though..
 
China Aid soon will replace this. Maybe even with chinesse sooner or later.
 
They need money to send to Israel so they can continue their genocidal efforts in Gaza whilst bombing Iran.
Benny told that taxation in Israel should be increased because Israel does have high risks also cos evil cells in Lebanon.
 
Why is it our responsibility to fund this?

I don't mind giving some money and it sounds like we are just reducing it. Other countries can kick in to make it up.

We need to reduce spending.

We should not be giving Israel money but selling them weapons is fine with me, even at a discount.
 
Benny told that taxation in Israel should be increased because Israel does have high risks also cos evil cells in Lebanon.
What he means is..."we need more money to fund our genocidal efforts and to destroy anyone...islamic...cough...cough... we dont get along with or suspect to having just as many if not more weapons than us."
 
Most of that money has been going straight to Sri Lankan politicians pockets.
 
Why is it our responsibility to fund this?

I don't mind giving some money and it sounds like we are just reducing it. Other countries can kick in to make it up.

We need to reduce spending.

We should not be giving Israel money but selling them weapons is fine with me, even at a discount.
I vote we sell them some bunker busters.
 
