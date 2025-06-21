GuanoApes
Sri Lanka's Target to Be Free of Land Mines by 2028 Is Under Threat as US Reviews Aid
The Trump administration's suspension of aid threatens Sri Lanka’s demining operations, pushing the livelihoods of thousands into uncertainty.
Donald Trump cut thee amount of foreign aid to be given to the country of Sri Lanka..
The only problem with that is though, Sri Lanka had a lonnnng civil war from 1983 - 2009, and Sri Lanka was using that aid money to detect/locate land mines in the country, and was getting rid of the land mines as well.
Thoughts and opinions on this, WarRoom?