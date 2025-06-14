Law Donald Trump launches "Trump Card" amidst mass deportations, granting permanent US residency for only $5M

KAZSoliloquy

KAZSoliloquy

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
May 8, 2011
Messages
50,342
Reaction score
27,300
United States President Donald Trump has said his administration is accepting applications for his so-called “Trump Card”, which promises applicants permanent residency for $5m.

Trump made the announcement on Wednesday as he unveiled a new website for prospective applicants to register their interest.

Visitors to TrumpCard.gov are encouraged to submit their name, region and email address, and specify whether they are applying as an individual or a business, in order “to be notified the moment access opens”.

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“It’s called THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN.”

Trump first proposed the residency visa in February, saying his administration would offer wealthy applicants a “gold card” that grants residency and work rights as well as a path to citizenship.

“They’ll be wealthy, and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money, and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people,” Trump said at the time.
www.aljazeera.com

Trump launches website for $5m ‘gold card’ granting US residency

US president unveils site for applicants to register interest for ‘Trump Card’ granting path to citizenship.
I went through hell to get mine, I wonder how many Russians and white South African refugees are on the list?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Genius, have already wealthy people, who will contribute to the economy also pay 5 million upfront. Win-win
It went live one or two days ago.

There's 25k on the wait list.

This could pay off the national debt in a few years.
 
jefferz said:
And where’s does this $5 million go?
90
 
jk7707 said:
To pay for the tax cuts these new wealthy citizens will receive.
As if bringing in wealthy people will help regular Joes. The opposite is probably closer to the truth. More rich fucks taking advantage of the underclass and our tax system.
 
N13 said:
It went live one or two days ago.

There's 25k on the wait list.

This could pay off the national debt in a few years.
That's 125 billion so far.
 
jk7707 said:
To pay for the tax cuts these new wealthy citizens will receive.
People who get tips, work over time, and receive social security are not wealthy.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I agree, you and the Democrats have become a joke. I am glad i jumped shipped when they removed senile Joe and installed Harris.
Dude you always make yourself look laughably stupid. Trump is doing everything he said Kamala was going to do....but he did it.....and none of you seem to care. Just legit ignorant dumb fucks.
 
