Donald Trump Jr. reacts on Volodymyr visit to the White House

Isnt' this a bit too much from the Junior Trump or you think Donald approves it ?
 
He's just a simple coke head striving for the affection and attention of his father that he never got as a child, leave him be.
 
Trump and Vance are such repugnant pieces of shit.
Trump and his pet DOGE are literally doing the same thing, overturning couches in federal offices shaking the coins out to help fund massive tax cuts for themselves. Trump has no business accusing anyone of grifting.
 
Trump and Vance are such repugnant pieces of shit.
Trump and his pet DOGE are literally doing the same thing, overturning couches in federal offices shaking the coins out to help fund massive tax cuts for themselves. Trump has no business accusing anyone of grifting.
I bet Vance is doing more to the couches than just overturning them.
 
The delusional fucker needs to accept that Russia has already won, he lost. He is negotiating from a massive position of weakness and everyone knows it except him apparently...
 
Don Jr. is just jealous that Putin, Elon and Vance have a better relationship than he ever did with his father.
 
Par for the course with that family, classless pieces of shit. It's sure to be people with their brainless supporters though, these next 4 years are going to be wild.
 
When specifically did Russia win?
Russia control the most valuable 20% of Ukraine - most of the coastline and the Crimean peninsula.

There are two military powers in the world that can remove them, China and the USA; Neither of them are going to declare war on a nuclear power to take it back.

In any grinding, battle of attrition, the country with the most people, the most money and the largest military industrial capability will ALWAYS win eventually.

Ukraine have to admit that they have already lost this. The only thing left is to accept it and try and save as many lives as possible.

This is not a Hollywood movie, the "good guys" don't always win. That's just reality.
 
They were having that huge temper tantrum because Zelensky wouldn't sign the minerals deal without a security guarantee.
 
That Vance guy gives off the slimiest vibe, like the most slimy neo-con that ever existed

He'll definitely become president
 
