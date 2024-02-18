Donald Trump Interviewed about Fighting on UFC Unleased

You must care, just look at the text under your name
You must care, just look at the text under your name
You seem very intelligent and happy.
Was never a convicted rapistconvicted rapist offers opinion on MMA
If you care about this I could give two pile of dog shit what your opinion of anything is. So there's that.
Lol I remember when this shit stain saluted a North Korean general and suggested we nuke a hurricane, and yet you dipshits continue to cheer.
He’s a hilarious , humble, and caring person who is more accomplished than you’ll ever be.Jim Norton makes me ill, that guy is such a degenerate.