Media Donald Trump discusses how he helped Dana White build the UFC in the early days

K

koa pomaikai

Double Yellow Card
Double Yellow Card
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
406
Reaction score
1,045
In the early days, the UFC couldn’t even get venues to perform at, it was the Donald that helped them get it done.

“And then I came along, and I gave him the sites. And he never forgot it. You know, and—just to interrupt you for one second. So, they couldn’t get a site because it was too dangerous, and everybody was against it, and they couldn’t get a license. I gave him the first two or three sites, and they were great. And by the way, I went to the first fight. I said, ‘I never saw anything like this.’ It was crazy. It was so good—take the best fight you’ve ever seen; it was like that fight. It was so good that I gave it to him again, again, and all of a sudden, it caught on.”

www.essentiallysports.com

Truth Behind Saving Dana White’s $12.4B Worth UFC Revealed by Donald Trump Go Joe Rogan

Donald Trump spills the beans about helping UFC CEO Dana White save the promotion from going bankrupt after broadcast ban.
www.essentiallysports.com

Trump also provided glowing testimony for Dana claiming;

“He’s just a fantastic person, and he’s so loyal. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s never changed; he’s just an incredible guy, and he really understands that business.”
 
Dana White was allegedly the baggage boy that loaded the plane to Epsteins Island.

Allegedly. There's rumors. On the internet.
 
koa pomaikai said:
In the early days, the UFC couldn’t even get venues to perform at, it was the Donald that helped them get it done.

“And then I came along, and I gave him the sites. And he never forgot it. You know, and—just to interrupt you for one second. So, they couldn’t get a site because it was too dangerous, and everybody was against it, and they couldn’t get a license. I gave him the first two or three sites, and they were great. And by the way, I went to the first fight. I said, ‘I never saw anything like this.’ It was crazy. It was so good—take the best fight you’ve ever seen; it was like that fight. It was so good that I gave it to him again, again, and all of a sudden, it caught on.”

www.essentiallysports.com

Truth Behind Saving Dana White’s $12.4B Worth UFC Revealed by Donald Trump Go Joe Rogan

Donald Trump spills the beans about helping UFC CEO Dana White save the promotion from going bankrupt after broadcast ban.
www.essentiallysports.com

Trump also provided glowing testimony for Dana claiming;

“He’s just a fantastic person, and he’s so loyal. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s never changed; he’s just an incredible guy, and he really understands that business.”
Click to expand...
"Birds of a feather"

Speaking of good fights, One Kickboxing is very entertaining. Even the women are really excellent strikers who throw heat. It's much better than UFC. I wish they would market more to USA. I only catch replays on Youtube.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,018
Messages
56,425,195
Members
175,216
Latest member
yxungmocro

Share this page

Back
Top