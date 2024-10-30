koa pomaikai
In the early days, the UFC couldn’t even get venues to perform at, it was the Donald that helped them get it done.
“And then I came along, and I gave him the sites. And he never forgot it. You know, and—just to interrupt you for one second. So, they couldn’t get a site because it was too dangerous, and everybody was against it, and they couldn’t get a license. I gave him the first two or three sites, and they were great. And by the way, I went to the first fight. I said, ‘I never saw anything like this.’ It was crazy. It was so good—take the best fight you’ve ever seen; it was like that fight. It was so good that I gave it to him again, again, and all of a sudden, it caught on.”
Trump also provided glowing testimony for Dana claiming;
“He’s just a fantastic person, and he’s so loyal. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s never changed; he’s just an incredible guy, and he really understands that business.”
