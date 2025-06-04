Movies Donald Sutherlands incest movie An American Haunting (2005)

One of the greatest incest flicks of all time. It keeps you on your toes the whole time.

It has the pretentiousness of a Dracula movie and the visuals of Sleepy Hollow. Donald Sutherland is always worth a watch too

Did you guys see it? If you did, see it again!
 
Why are you so focused on the incest part? Which sibling in your family do you wanna bang?
Lay it on us
 
Totally forgot about that movie, I remember liking it.

I love those colonial period piece horrors that are just full of dread and suspense, where the tone of the film is the real driver.

The VVitch is another good one.
 
Yeah I liked it too. I usually hate exorcist movies. Tedious.... It was 2 years ago but I remember thinking this is a bomb but the movie pulls it together somehow.

Maybe so bad its good.
 
Check this one out. It's fucking bonkers and fun 80s horror and has a creepy incest storyline to boot. Not really my kinda film these days but I spent most of my youth devouring cult films and this is a hidden gem as far as that goes.

mubi.com

Amityville II: The Possession (1982) | MUBI

An Italian-American family move into a house built on an ancient Indian burial ground. The oldest son is possessed by an evil spirit, and is forced to murder his family. The family’s priest feels responsible, and tries to save the possessed boy’s soul.
mubi.com mubi.com
 
I have this on VHS. Still gotta watch it tho. Glad to hear it’s a fun watch.
 
Do you like Troma?
 
He wrote cult film. I was the sweetest boy, never had one argument with my mother (mother, mother,.. mother!) but watched those disturbed movies. Kinda like a shy girl whos a wild slut in the bedroom. The main audience for those old movies I feel are pot smoking college kids.

Lloyd Kafuman wrote me an email after I requested that his movies should be on Bluray
"Hi *****, we do Brown-ray"
 
