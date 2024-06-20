  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Donald Sutherland 1935–2024

Mulder_81

Mulder_81

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jun 1, 2024
Messages
212
Reaction score
235
variety.com

Donald Sutherland, Star of ‘MASH,’ ‘Klute’ and ‘Hunger Games,’ Dies at 88

Donald Sutherland, who starred in 'MASH,' 'Klute' and 'The Hunger Games' franchise, has died. He was 88.
variety.com variety.com

Donald Sutherland, the tall, lean and long-faced Canadian actor who became a countercultural icon with such films as “The Dirty Dozen,” “MASH,” “Klute” and “Don’t Look Now,” and who subsequently enjoyed a prolific and wide-ranging career in films including “Ordinary People” and “Without Limits,” died Thursday in Miami after a long illness, CAA confirmed. He was 88.


For over a half century, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor memorably played villains, antiheroes, romantic leads and mentor figures. His profile had recently increased with his supporting role as the evil President Snow in “The Hunger Games” franchise.


Sutherland won a supporting actor Emmy for HBO’s “Citizen X” in 1995 and was also nominated in 2006 for the Lifetime miniseries “Human Trafficking.”
Click to expand...
 
Jack Bauer is going to be in a bad mood. Lots of bodies will follow.

RIP Donald Sutherland.
 
Definitely RIP to a legendary actor. Loved him in Space Cowboys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,823
Messages
55,719,417
Members
174,911
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top