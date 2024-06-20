Mulder_81
Donald Sutherland, Star of ‘MASH,’ ‘Klute’ and ‘Hunger Games,’ Dies at 88
Donald Sutherland, who starred in 'MASH,' 'Klute' and 'The Hunger Games' franchise, has died. He was 88.
Donald Sutherland, the tall, lean and long-faced Canadian actor who became a countercultural icon with such films as “The Dirty Dozen,” “MASH,” “Klute” and “Don’t Look Now,” and who subsequently enjoyed a prolific and wide-ranging career in films including “Ordinary People” and “Without Limits,” died Thursday in Miami after a long illness, CAA confirmed. He was 88.
For over a half century, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor memorably played villains, antiheroes, romantic leads and mentor figures. His profile had recently increased with his supporting role as the evil President Snow in “The Hunger Games” franchise.
Sutherland won a supporting actor Emmy for HBO’s “Citizen X” in 1995 and was also nominated in 2006 for the Lifetime miniseries “Human Trafficking.”