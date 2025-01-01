Elections Don Lemon takes the mask off

Quite the unhinged rant from this absolute dipshit.



This is why podcasts are taking over. People are themselves on podcasts. For years Don Lemon pretended to be buttoned down suit and tie professional guy.

This is what he really is.
 
I mean, did anyone ever think Don Lemon was being real / authentic? Comes across faker than Jimmy Fallon's laugh.
 
calavera2 said:
He's not wrong trumpers like @ColemanwastheGOAT are indeed morons

Still who listens to don lemon?
And we have a new contender in the race for most punchable face.

Punchable.jpg
 
Ramon Antonio said:
I mean, did anyone ever think Don Lemon was being real / authentic? Comes across faker than Jimmy Fallon's laugh.
I think the list of people who like Don Lemon or give a flying fig about what he says is very short.
 
Loiosh said:
And we have a new contender in the race for most punchable face.

Punchable.jpg
Doesn't really crack the rankings with heavyweights like Gaetz, don lemon, and Don Jr's, out there flapping their gums
 
I couldn’t make past the first 30 seconds of him talking
 
don lemon is a prissy little bitch and I have to know how anyone is surprised by his antics. This is the dude that believed and defended jussie smollet even after he was found guilty. His unraveling started before his failed contract negotiations and it was a pleasure to see(not that I watch news or cnn) but I saw clips of it on twitter.
 
