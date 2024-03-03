Don’t Sleep on Jon Jones

Given USADA has been lifted we’re going to see Jones come back with a TRT Vitor resurgence.



UFC 182 vs Cormier - Low T/E ratio. This happens after the roid cycle is over as increasing T with drugs exogenously reduces the endogenous (natural) T production, though he wasn’t officially punished.



UFC 200 vs Cormier - Popped



UFC 214 vs Cormier 2 - Third times the charm. Popped but wasn’t confirmed until after the fight.



UFC 232 vs Gustafsson 2 - Popped for same thing as in UFC 214 waived due to “long term metabolites.” Fought like a savage.



If you look at his recent performances, he only looked like his prime self at 182, 214, and 232. Looked more mediocre against OSP, Reyes, Santos, and even Gane (during striking).



Most drugs have relatively short half lives, the time it takes for half of a drug to be metabolized in the body. The narrative that Turinabol metabolites were stored in his fat for over a year is highly unlikely.



USADA started in 2015, and before then, Jones had consistently dominant performances. Now we will see him back to his prime form.