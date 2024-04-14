Don’t feel too sorry for Gaethje

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,279
Reaction score
18,997
The man took home $850,000 in performance bonuses and he will be back for more exciting fights in sure.

The whole narrative that he was risking his potential title shot at 155, I mean seriously can we just stop pretending he wasn’t gonna simply get grapple raped by Makhachev?

This was much better, we got an epic fight, an epic finish, both guys made a ton of money, and both guys will still have plenty of great matchups on their plate going forward, especially especially Max.

Justin can do the trilogy with Dustin once Makhachev is finished grapple raping him. Meanwhile Arman can rematch Islam, he’s really the only one that can cancel out his grappling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Media Benoit Saint-Denis Badly Wants "Bloodbath" Fight with Justin Gaethje
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
blocnoir
blocnoir
C
Who should get the next title shot at 155?
Replies
16
Views
529
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool
Koro_11
Some of you guys are impossible to please
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
4K
drbolony
drbolony

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,191
Messages
55,407,342
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top