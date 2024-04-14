Don’t feel too sorry for Gaethje

The man took home $850,000 in performance bonuses and he will be back for more exciting fights in sure.



The whole narrative that he was risking his potential title shot at 155, I mean seriously can we just stop pretending he wasn’t gonna simply get grapple raped by Makhachev?



This was much better, we got an epic fight, an epic finish, both guys made a ton of money, and both guys will still have plenty of great matchups on their plate going forward, especially especially Max.



Justin can do the trilogy with Dustin once Makhachev is finished grapple raping him. Meanwhile Arman can rematch Islam, he’s really the only one that can cancel out his grappling.