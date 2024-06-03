  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Don’t Carry The Shoes

Rob Battisti

Rob Battisti

HR for HR
Fu-gOVgWcAQQG34.jpg



Phase 1: Foundation
Goal: Back Rebuild, Base Conditioning

Ice Plunge: 37 Degrees 4 Min
Bird Dogs: 3x5 each side
Walk: 1 HR
Hip and Thoracic Mobility
 
McGill Big 3
Thoracic and Hip Mobility

Sauna: 180 degrees 20 minutes
Direct to Cold Plunge: 37 degrees 4 minutes

Mild psychedelic experience

50# sandbag curl, triceps OHP 3x12
100# sandbag 3x50 meter carry
100# sandbag bent over rows 3x12
100# front squat 3x10

Didn’t carry the shoes today

When I am able to do 3 sets of 10 floor to shoulders with the 100# sandbag I’ll graduate to the 150#
 
Didn’t carry the shoes today

McGill Big 3
20# KB windmills 3x10 each side

Ice Plunge: 37 degrees 4 minutes + 30 second full submersion for D Day

50# Sandbag circuit curls, tricep extension, OHP, squat 3x12 each
100# Sandbag bent over rows 3x12

1.5 mile ruck w/ 30# pack
 
Didn’t carry the shoes today

Didn’t sleep last night either!

A bit rushed this morning so short session

5:00 AM

McGill Big 3

Ice Plunge: 37 degrees 4 minutes

50# sandbag upper body circuit
100# 60 second march + 10 squat
 
IMG_3570-compressed.jpeg

Didn’t carry the shoes today

McGill Big 3
20# KB windmills 2x10

Ice Plunge: 37 degrees 4 minutes(almost fell on the step getting out!)

50# Sandbag curl, overhead triceps extension, OHP 3x12

53kg kettlebell single arm row 3x12

100# sandbag carry 50 meterx2

100# sandbag to shoulder x10
 
Didn’t carry the shoes today

Hip and thoracic mobility

McGill Big 3

Half kneeling Single Arm OHP 36# KB 3x12

Ice Plunge: 4 minute 37 Degrees

50# Sandbag Upper Body Complex 3x12

Redcord Fall Out Tricep Extension 3x12
Redcord Rows 3x12
Redcord isometric plank holds 60 secondsx3

45 minute Walk
 
