Don’t Carry The Shoes

Rob Battisti
HR for HR
@Steel
Jun 1, 2007
Phase 1: Foundation
Goal: Back Rebuild, Base Conditioning
Ice Plunge: 37 Degrees 4 Min
Bird Dogs: 3x5 each side
Walk: 1 HR
Hip and Thoracic Mobility
Welcome to the Logs, my Brother in Iron.
Looking forward to earning it.
I keep getting setbacks with my back but now it’s time to get serious.
100# Sandbag Hold & March 2x30 seconds
100# Sandbag Floor to Shoulder 2x5 each side
50# Sandbag Curl Tricep Extension & Squat 3x10