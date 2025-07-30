koa pomaikai
I am tired of hearing progressives cry foul about money in politics about how commercials and the rich are buying elections.
Honestly, blame the voters, why don’t you go tell them to stop being influenced by money. People who claims money can buy votes are really just indirectly saying voters are stupid.
Money in politics isn’t a problem, you just don’t like how voters are voting.
