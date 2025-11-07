  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dominos vs Pizza Hut vs papa John

Guess papa John’s but all 3 are pretty meh.

I would put Pizza Hut last because they fell off so hard since I was a kid. That was the “special” pizza for us as kids, and now it tastes like cat turds.
 
Papa John's wins by quite a bit

Dominos pan pizza gets an honorable mentio
 
I haven’t had Dominoes in probably 15 years. We don’t eat a lot of pizza period, and when we do there’s a mom n pop pizzeria right up the street that puts any chain to shame.

Earlier today a conference I was speaking at brought in a dozen or so Dominos thin crust “designer” pizzas with a variety of different toppings and it was the most disgustingly disgraceful shit I’ve eaten in years.

The flavor, the consistency, was worse than school pizza on fridays that I remember, I can’t believe they’re still in business.
 
Papa Johns uses Door Dash to deliver and I refuse to go that route.

Dominos still uses employees to deliver.
Philly Cheesesteak pizza for tha win.
 
grew up on NY cheese pizza
20180926_184515_edited_edited.jpg

the best yo
 
Papa John's for me. I like their pizza despite that many think it sucks.
 
Out of all of them?

Restaurant Pizza Hut > Dominos > Pizza Hut > Papa John's.

Above them, however, is Herbies and Tops Pizza.
 
DragRacer said:
I haven’t had Dominoes in probably 15 years. We don’t eat a lot of pizza period, and when we do there’s a mom n pop pizzeria right up the street that puts any chain to shame.

Earlier today a conference I was speaking at brought in a dozen or so Dominos thin crust “designer” pizzas with a variety of different toppings and it was the most disgustingly disgraceful shit I’ve eaten in years.

The flavor, the consistency, was worse than school pizza on fridays that I remember, I can’t believe they’re still in business.
Click to expand...
Yeah they changed all their stuff over a decade ago. Their thin crust used to be fire. It was like a cracker pizza or something, which might not sound great, but it really was. Now though, their thin crust has the texture of a cheap Totino’s frozen pizza. Weirdly soft. Blech
 
I can't eat dominos, there's literally no difference between the base and the cardboard box it comes in...... virtually identical..... And tastes the worst the morning after....... Dominos is that ugly fat chick you should've not brought home, now you've got 2 options, you either do the job and chuck the remains out before sleeping or face that thing in the morning........
 
Dominos by far with their speciality pizzas. Pizza Hut and Pappa Racist are both shit below even Costco or Sams.
 
