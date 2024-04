Jacoby should be able to win and even at Reyes best this is a good stylistic fight for him since both men fight their best at range but Jacoby despite having elite striking and a now well rounded skill set just has such bad fight IQ. This is the guy who arguably beat this beast version of Rountree we’ve been seeing in a high level striking match but almost gets murdered by 2 less technical strikers right after.



I feel like Jacoby can jab his way and attack in enough combinations to win rounds comfortably for a decision like he did against Rountree but watching him shoot TD’s until he gasses or throw flashy kicks with Reyes for a frustrating performance feels likely.



I’m leaning Jacoby but as a fan I’m expecting him to consistently be inconsistent.