Dominick Reyes is Special?

What the bleep does that even mean? Alex and Glover didn't know other when they were kids either, and they still manage to improve each other's skills. That's how most places work, you train with local bums until you outgrow it and then you find a gym with better training partners. The only exception I'm aware of is Abdulmanap taking his kid, a few relatives and a few local kids and somehow the whole stable of fighters are world beaters and champs.