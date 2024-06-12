Dominick Reyes is Special?

jitzmonkey
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2009
- Messages
- 6,011
- Reaction score
- 5,391
Having self confidence is great; but diligence and hard work is probably more valuable.
This quote could serve as cliffs for the TLDRers:
"Going to work with Glover and Alex and them, yeah they're great fighters and everything but they don't know what makes me special, truly, right. They weren't there in the beginning, they don't know my entire journey, they have not seen me come up from a little guy to who I am now. So it's hard for them to help improve my skills when they don't really know me."
Thoughts?
