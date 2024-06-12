  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Dominick Reyes is Special?

jitzmonkey

jitzmonkey

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2009
Messages
6,011
Reaction score
5,391
Having self confidence is great; but diligence and hard work is probably more valuable.


This quote could serve as cliffs for the TLDRers:

"Going to work with Glover and Alex and them, yeah they're great fighters and everything but they don't know what makes me special, truly, right. They weren't there in the beginning, they don't know my entire journey, they have not seen me come up from a little guy to who I am now. So it's hard for them to help improve my skills when they don't really know me."

Thoughts?

 
What the bleep does that even mean? Alex and Glover didn't know other when they were kids either, and they still manage to improve each other's skills. That's how most places work, you train with local bums until you outgrow it and then you find a gym with better training partners. The only exception I'm aware of is Abdulmanap taking his kid, a few relatives and a few local kids and somehow the whole stable of fighters are world beaters and champs.
 
yeah those champions are good. but im special. Not sure how they teach me anything, because they don't know enough about me.

I tried to condense it to something digestable, but it still makes no sense. I think a part of his brain must be damaged.
 
All have different needs and he’s no different. Have to find your own safe place and match. Good luck to him. I thought he came across as exceedingly vulnerable and sensitive but pleasant with it his recent interview with Ariel.

Was happy for him to get his win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,240
Messages
55,680,593
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top