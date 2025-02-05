  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Dominick Cruz is out of his UFC seattle fight with Rob Font due to injury

That's a bummer. Not many fights left for Cruz.
 
shocked.gif



That's not good, hopefully that's not it for Cruz.
 
Opposite of travis fulton

Good for the kids i suppose
 
13Seconds said:
The nature of Cruz' injury will dictate how upsetting this is.

If he doesn't get his final fight because it's a bad injury or something to his knees, that would be a tragic end. If it's like a cut or something, then whatever lol
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I knew the seattle card was too good to stay completely intact, hopefully they find a replacement
Give someone like McGhee a shot at Font. Thats really the only options but I dont know if thats gonna be doable on a few weeks notice. More likely Font gets booked vs someone on a different card.
 
Man just make weight and hit bags. You can't train like a normal person
 
SamuraiBro said:
Cool, scrap it and make Cruz vs Aldo later in the year.
This. The UFC has pissed away so many potential dream matches over the years and this one should happen. It's not like Rob Font is so young up and comer so that fight is just a complete waste of everyone's time. Cruz vs Aldo or retirement for Cruz. He's going to be in an iron lung by the time he's 50 at this rate
 
