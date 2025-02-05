This was supposed to be his retirement fight actually. Win or lose.That's a bummer. Not many fights left for Cruz.
hopefully they find a replacement
I knew the seattle card was too good to stay completely intact, hopefully they find a replacement
This. The UFC has pissed away so many potential dream matches over the years and this one should happen. It's not like Rob Font is so young up and comer so that fight is just a complete waste of everyone's time. Cruz vs Aldo or retirement for Cruz. He's going to be in an iron lung by the time he's 50 at this rateCool, scrap it and make Cruz vs Aldo later in the year.