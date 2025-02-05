SamuraiBro said: Cool, scrap it and make Cruz vs Aldo later in the year. Click to expand...

This. The UFC has pissed away so many potential dream matches over the years and this one should happen. It's not like Rob Font is so young up and comer so that fight is just a complete waste of everyone's time. Cruz vs Aldo or retirement for Cruz. He's going to be in an iron lung by the time he's 50 at this rate