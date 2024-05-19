Dominick Cruz commentating

"That's fucking illegal"
Is it just me or is Cruz such an absolute joker of a commentator?

Just one fight tonight for an example, Alateng secures a dominant mount on Kleydson, pummels away, opens him up with a vicious elbow. Kleydson gets it to half guard. A minute in now, Cruz says this is where Alateng will keep because he's done all his damage here. 5 seconds later Alateng goes for mount again which is where he actually done all his damage. Cruz also never admits when he's wrong.

A fight recently Cruz said this fighter won't lose because his opponent is bloodied up, yet the bloodied fighter won the decision.

"Can't lift there, can't lift there"

Cruz is a terrible commentator. No enthusiasm either or excitement when something happens, like a finish...and always gives shit takes.
 
I like him, he seems less biased than everyone else, he’s a little annoying because he can’t let stuff go, but it’s a quirk that is easier to deal with than 99% of the other guys. I honestly think him and felder are the best everyone else is annoying and trying to be a star or are ufc shills
 
7 others said:
"Nope. You can't lift from this position."

*Andrade slams Rose on her fucking head*

"Conor is trying to tire out Khabib by letting him punch himself out" - self explanatory
Yeah those were bad but everyone has bad takes as a commentator, in your humble opinion who is better?
 
He’s the worst out of all of them for me. His voice, his attitude, everything is just horrible.
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Yeah those were bad but everyone has bad takes as a commentator, in your humble opinion who is better?
For me?

Rogan, Felder, Cormier, Bisping, Hardy, Chael, Jimmy Smith.

Cruz is one of the worst commentators of all time, maybe even the worst, in my opinion.

Fucking CM Punk and John Morgan call fights on CFFC better than Cruz. He's hot garbage.

Excellent fighter though, but take him off commentary.
 
Funny thing for me is, I used to like him. I thought he was on point, Dan Hardy level who was also great imo.

I think at some point he was told how narratives work and he has not adjusted well. It's almost like he is second guessing himself on what to say.

I think this also explains the crazy - way off like what the fuck are you watching - commentary we hear during many fights. It's certainly not just Dom there.
 
Yeah I don't like him. He sounds like a try hard dork
 
I’m sorry but Rogan and Cormier are awful now, and you can’t bring up people who don’t commentate anymore I mean you can but why?
Bisping is toeing the line he used to be a lot better I actually like him and Cruz together .

I guess we are just gonna have to agree to to disagree here. I think Cruz had good insight and isn’t trying to build a brand or a character and if he is, his own personality it’s it morality is getting in the way. And I’ll take honesty over whatever shill shit is getting passed these days as commentary.

I do miss hardy though I thought he was decent
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
Yeah those were bad but everyone has bad takes as a commentator, in your humble opinion who is better?
Anik, Sanko, Felder, Bisping

Rogan is a mixed bag where he sometimes says insanely dumb stuff but other times is pretty insightful, he's #1 hyping things up for the audience in any case
 
Mr. Shickadance said:
I’m sorry but Rogan and Cormier are awful now, and you can’t bring up people who don’t commentate anymore I mean you can but why?
Bisping is toeing the line he used to be a lot better I actually like him and Cruz together .

I guess we are just gonna have to agree to to disagree here. I think Cruz had good insight and isn’t trying to build a brand or a character and if he is, his own personality it’s it morality is getting in the way. And I’ll take honesty over whatever shill shit is getting passed these days as commentary.

I do miss hardy though I thought he was decent
Basically your whole opinion on who is the better commentator or not is who is shilling or not. Just so ya know, Cruz also works for the UFC. They all shill to some degree.

I only brought up Jimmy Smith, who's retired now, the rest are very active.

Cruz has outrageous takes that aren't even close to being true in the fight. Rogan and DC know what they're talking about and also hype the fans up when something happens. Cruz is falling asleep backstage before he even gets on air. Then he doesn't have a good take on any fight he commentates.

Each to their own.
 
