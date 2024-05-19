Dominick Cruz commentating

Is it just me or is Cruz such an absolute joker of a commentator?



Just one fight tonight for an example, Alateng secures a dominant mount on Kleydson, pummels away, opens him up with a vicious elbow. Kleydson gets it to half guard. A minute in now, Cruz says this is where Alateng will keep because he's done all his damage here. 5 seconds later Alateng goes for mount again which is where he actually done all his damage. Cruz also never admits when he's wrong.



A fight recently Cruz said this fighter won't lose because his opponent is bloodied up, yet the bloodied fighter won the decision.



"Can't lift there, can't lift there"



Cruz is a terrible commentator. No enthusiasm either or excitement when something happens, like a finish...and always gives shit takes.