Dom Reyes vs Jon rematch for the HW title?

How do you see this going? Would Reyes be able to challenge Jon again, or would it go down like Gus 2?

Sure you may say Aspinall has earned the title shot, but Reyes is the only active fighter in the roster that has already arguably beaten Jones. He proved that he can hang with the GOAT, while nobody else in the heavyweight division has managed to make it even competitive. After a dominant performance against Anthony Smith, is this the fight to make to move the HW title picture forward?
 
From how he looked tonight and against Jacoby, I'd favor him against an older Jones.


I wonder if Jones would avoid him, Reyes definitely deserves to face him again as I believe it was a robbery, knowing Jones he will take the most winnable fight against Poatan with a poor ground game.
 
That would sell tickets for sure
Could Dom do it? Maybe but he’d be an underdog
 
Breaking: Jones not only accepts but demands the Reyes fight. Reyes walks around at heavyweight in the offseason so let's go.

ezgif-com-gif-maker-3.gif
 
Let's keep coming up other ways to have Aspinall not fight Jones next.
 
Nope. I mean I get your point in a way--Reyes may still match up with Jones pretty well, even at HW. Styles make fights. But Reyes hasn't earned anything like that and he'd get KO'd right and left at HW. Jones has a much better chin and is better suited for HW.
 
Why would this happen? Tom vs Jon is the fight to make, Assuming Jon beats him, he fights Alex and retires the greatest ever, period who cares about the drugs and crap he was leaps and bounds ahead of everyone from a skills perspective.
 
what would it gain for jones even if he destroyed reyes
nothing
stats says jones had a higher significant strike accuracy 60 percent jones 40 percent reyes
the damage that jones dealt to him almost crippled him

also why would jones last fights be dominic
theres lots of fights out there that are bigger and more profitable

beating dominic really wont give him anything

but i bet jones haters would say theyl fight dom if they where in jones shoes
literaly the most low level iq haters ive encountered
they have issues in life making decisions lol
 
Jones already said if the fans want to see him fight Reyes again after their first fight it was in the hands of Dana and UFC to make it happen. Dana did not seemingly make it happen, so I am guessing that bridge has passed.

But Reyes would not be a challenge for jones at HW.
 
