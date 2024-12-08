Dom Reyes vs Jon rematch for the HW title?

How do you see this going? Would Reyes be able to challenge Jon again, or would it go down like Gus 2?



Sure you may say Aspinall has earned the title shot, but Reyes is the only active fighter in the roster that has already arguably beaten Jones. He proved that he can hang with the GOAT, while nobody else in the heavyweight division has managed to make it even competitive. After a dominant performance against Anthony Smith, is this the fight to make to move the HW title picture forward?