Dom Cruz was right about Keith Petterson

Pechan

Pechan

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 3, 2021
Messages
8,192
Reaction score
17,162
Eye pokes, blatant fence grabs that lasted several seconds, literally dozens of strikes to the back of the head, at least one glove grab.

If the commissions actually gave two fucks about their job he would be fired after tonight's performance, he literally put Charles life in danger.

lascivious, salacious, outrageous!
 
Substance Abuse said:
All time shit performance from Keith. It took years but it's quite possible Petersen confirmed Cruz' claims tonight.
Bro, after Chandler was just wailing on the back of Charles's head for like 10 straight strikes while the ref was right there watching, I literally googled to see if they'd made those legal now.

Must be just legal for Chandler or something.
 
xhaydenx said:
Bro, after Chandler was just wailing on the back of Charles's head for like 10 straight strikes while the ref was right there watching, I literally googled to see if they'd made those legal now.

Must be just legal for Chandler or something.
They were much more than 10, and thats not even cointing the ones from previous rounds, insane shit
 
xhaydenx said:
Bro, after Chandler was just wailing on the back of Charles's head for like 10 straight strikes while the ref was right there watching, I literally googled to see if they'd made those legal now.

Must be just legal for Chandler or something.
Keith literally watched Chandler wail on the back of Olives' head with multiple strikes after allowing two eye pokes and five fence grabs without a single, real warning of a point deduction. While it was happening he was looking to see if Charles was finished. He'll be overseeing fights next week. Insane.
 
I was hoping those were on the side and I was just drunk, did anyone ask Dana at the presser about that shit?
 
Fact Checker said:
Keith Peterson had no control of that fight… those were repeated blatantly egregious fouls in his face.


Not a good performance from Keith
Dude the back of the head shots were absolutely crazy. The fact Oliveira was stung, put in a bad position, and then ate 10-15 punches to the back of the head, was a crazy feat of persistence.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Chandler legit held the cage for like 5 seconds straight at point lol.
And in front of the camera, not behind their backs or anything, everyone saw it and was reacting from the commentators to the audience, everyone except No nonsene Keth.
 
What pissed mr off is the totally useless MMA Media

Asking Dana bullshit softball questions and not adressing important things like this

Shame on them
 
I've said this before but Peterson is petrified of warning fighters let alone taking points.

I've seen this many times. A guy grabs the fence and he has to do it for a good while before Peterson warns him about it. Then the fighters immediately goes back to it but because Peterson is petrified of doing anything he strategically places himself on the side so he can't really see the fence grabs and therefore doesn't need to do anything about it.
 
