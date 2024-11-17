Dom Cruz was right about Keith Petterson

Pechan
Eye pokes, blatant fence grabs that lasted several seconds, literally dozens of strikes to the back of the head, at least one glove grab.
If the commissions actually gave two fucks about their job he would be fired after tonight's performance, he literally put Charles life in danger.
